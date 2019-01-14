Is there too much pressure on adults to drink?

We are in the middle of "Dry January," a month that many people give up alcohol after indulging over the holidays, so we wanted to talk about drinking and the pressures surrounding it. Joining host Tati Amare on the panel are: Marlin Williams, a technology strategist and the "Scotchanista" on YouTube; Lauren Crocker, part of the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

First topic: Many people choose not to drink, if you do, do you think it is OK to ask someone why they aren't drinking? Hall decided to stop drinking at the end of October, so he chimed in first saying he welcomes people asking him why he doesn't drink. He said often times people who don't drink are excited to tell you why they aren't partaking. Since quitting alcohol Hall says he feels more energetic and has lost 14 pounds.

Now, when a woman chooses not to drink, do you think that leads others to believe she may be pregnant? Williams says you can ask her once, but that's it. "Once is enough, and if they don't answer just back off," said Williams. Crocker agreed saying this situation happens often. Her recommendation is to ask her once why she is not drinking, but don't dive right into the pregnancy topic. Williams agreed saying while it is easy to jump to conclusions, that is not necessarily the best thing to say to the person.

Up next: What if you are in a setting where no one else is having a drink, but you want to have one, do you order one for yourself or are you self conscious about it? "Party down," said Hall., implying you should drink if you want to drink. Crocker, however, said it depends on the situation. When she was out with her new boss she waited to see what he ordered before she decided to order a drink because she didn't want to come across as a "lunchtime-lush." Williams said she agreed with Crocker, but Hall stuck to his guns saying if you invite him to a bar, he feels fine ordering a drink.

So final question: Is there too much pressure for adults to drink? Tati got the group going saying she has felt pressured to drink before. Williams agreed, adding that some people will walk around with a glass in hand just to keep people from asking why they aren't drinking. Hall said he has done that before and that he will take a shot of ice tea instead of alcohol. Crocker said club soda and cranberry juice is another good mocktail. We also asked our viewers this question and our Michelle Oliver came in with their answers.

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. We post a question every Sunday on our Facebook page, so feel free to chime in and join the conversation.

