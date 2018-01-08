Recap Of The Golden Globes

Today's "What's The Buzz?" is all about the Golden Globes and all the big moments. Jason was joined by the panel, Lauren Crocker - who is apart of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show, Tasha Lord - Lead Singer of the local group Flutter and Wow, and Marlin Williams - A Technology Strategist and Founder of Sisters Code.

The panel commented on their initial impressions of the Golden Globes and the controversies.

One of the biggest subjects was the fashion and the movement.

Another question that was brought up was how the men didn't address the issue in their speeches.

They also recapped on Oprah's speech and how the hashtag #Oprah2020 was trending on twitter.