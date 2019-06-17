School is out for the summer and that means the kids are home which can change things up for families. What's the Buzz today is all about those changes. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on the panel today are Blaine Fowler, host of "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, and Vanessa Cohen, the co-founder of the Cohen Brand.

First up: When it comes to summertime, do you keep the kids on a daily schedule? Is there a certain time they have to be up by? Do they need to keep a certain bedtime? With kids at ages 15, 14, 13, and twins at 6, Vanessa says her house is a mess right now. She likes to create a schedule for her kids that she gives to them as a suggestion, they have a couple of weeks to adjust to it before it becomes mandatory. Blaine said he used to shut down the kids sleeping in all day. If the kids were still in bed when he got home from work at noon he would kick them out of bed.

So how did you manage the summer routine? Blaine said expectations were set and they had to be met. "The words, 'I'm bored,' should never come out of your mouth," said Blaine. Vanessa said she keeps a similarly tight ship. If she sees the shoes a mess when she first walks in she knows that the rest of the house is a mess and she will get after them.

What about screen time? Should kids get more screen time in the summer? Vanessa says her kids have one week to transition, and one week to adjust to her new schedule, after that they are held accountable to the new summer rules.

We also asked this question of our Live in the D viewers, and Michelle Oliver came in with what they said. Here are them below:

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want to be apart of the conversation, look for the topic which is posted on the Live in the D Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

