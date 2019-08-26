So, is summer over after Labor Day?

What signifies the start of fall to you? Is it when the kids go back to school? Is it when football starts? Is it when you first have to turn on the heat? We're talking all about the changing seasons on What's the Buzz.

Joining hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare on the panel today were: Mark Sobolewski, a teacher, comedian and writer; Kim Trent, a writer, and Wayne State Regent; and Jason Hall with RiDetroit. Michelle Oliver came in with the viewer responses.

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. To be a part of the conversation, look for the topic to be posted on the Live in the D Facebook Page every Sunday afternoon.

