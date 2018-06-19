What is proper texting etiquette?

Today's topic is texting etiquette and Lauren Crocker, with "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; A.J. Williams, the city, life and style editor for the Michigan Chronicle; and Mark Sobolewski, a teacher, actor and comedian, joined us in the studio to talk about it.

Some of the things they talked about were texting versus calling. Is it preferred to receive a text message or a phone call? Everyone agreed that texting is preferred over a phone call. This is because it's convenient. You can respond when you have the time. They also asked about punctuation in a text message. Does it matter? Williams said it all depends on who she's texting. If it's among friends, no if it's business related, yes. They even talked about serious conversations. Should they happen in person or on the phone? And some agreed that it all depends on what the topic is.