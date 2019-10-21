What weird food combinations do you like?

Are you a fan of American cheese on apple pie? What about pickles and peanut butter sandwiches? We taste-tested weird food combinations today on What's the Buzz! Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio on set to taste test were: Blaine Fowler, the host of "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; and Mimi Brown, a local motivational speaker, and author. Here are the weird food combinations they tried:

- Peanut butter and pickle sandwich

- Peanut butter, jelly, and potato chip sandwich

- Kranch (aka ketchup mixed with ranch)

- Ramen noodles with American cheese

- Apple pie with American cheese on top

We also asked our Facebook fans what weird food combinations they liked and there were almost 200 responses! Michelle Oliver joined the group and read a few of them. Take a look below and see if anyone else likes the same odd pairing as you!

"What's the Buzz" airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you would like to be a part of the conversation, look for the topic to be posted on the Live in the D Facebook page every Sunday afternoon.

