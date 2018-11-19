What would you do in these Thanksgiving situations?

What's the Buzz is all about Turkey Day this week and how you handle certain situations. Gathered around our table with host Tati Amare is Lauren Crocker, who is part of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, Marlin Williams, the founder of Sister's Code, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

First topic: What should you do if someone has too much to drink? Crocker joked, "Join them!" On a more serious note she said if they are driving, you can use that as a way to bring up their drinking. She also said that it should be your date's responsibility to make sure you don't drink too much. Williams said she doesn't like to get involved unless someone's safety or health is in jeopardy. Hall said, "Drink up, party on!," mentioning he would just order an Uber for anyone who could not safely drive home.

Next topic: Who do you invite to Thanksgiving dinner if you are single? Do you bring a friend, invite a new boyfriend/girlfriend? Would you ever hire someone? Williams said she has a large family who loved to interrogate her then-boyfriend. He passed the test and hung in there despite the questions, and now they are married. Crocker said, "If they can handle the family they can handle me, baptism by fire, go for it!" Hall said he would bring a friend, but not a date, he would have to be dating someone for at least a year before inviting them to the Turkey Day dinner.

Final topic: Is it OK to drop a truth bomb at Thanksgiving dinner? Crocker said "I loves it, bring it!" Hall heartily agreed, while Williams said it is "deplorable." Williams went on to say, "It's Thanksgiving, I don't want to hear about your stuff." In general they came to the consensus that if it is good news then feel free to share it, but they were still torn on what to do if it is bad news.

We asked our viewers what they thought about dropping a truth bomb at Thanksgiving and Michelle Oliver shared some of your answers with us on set.

What's the Buzz segment airs every Monday, if you want your voice heard then chime in when we post the topic on Sundays on our Live in the D Facebook Page.