Put your barbecue etiquette to the test

Over the next couple of weeks many people will be gathering for barbecues with friends and family, and that can lead into some interesting situations. Monday on Whats the Buzz, we talked about barbecue etiquette. Blain Fowler, the host of the "Blain Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD; Vanessa Cohen, a community insurance advocate; and Jason Hall with Ride Detroit all joined us in studio and played a game with us. The game we played on the show was "Say something or leave it alone?"

The first question was, "Who eats first at the barbecue?," Fowler chose to leave it alone, and said "The cook should eat first." Cohen and Jason Carr of "Live In The D" chimed in and said, the cook needs to sample the food. Hall agreed, he chose leave it alone, and said, "Someone needs to eat first."

Next, someone is at the table double dipping into the sauces. So do you say something or leave it alone? Cohen said, "That is nasty," and she chose say say something. Hall agreed, and also chose say something. Blain said, "I don't care, I'm still going to eat it." He chose to leave it alone.

Finally, if you are at a barbecue and there are children unattended, do you say something or leave it alone. All agreed to say something and said all parents should attend to their children.