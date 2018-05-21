Get ready for summer in Michigan!

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and for most of us that means summer fun! Our 'What's the Buzz' panel joined us in studio to talk about their Memorial Day plans, Tasha Lord a singer and musician, Marlin Page a Technology Strategist and Founder of Sister Code and Jason Hall the Co-Founder of Slow Roll Detroit.

We asked the panel what their favorite place to visit in Michigan and some of the places that were mentioned were Grand Rapids because of its culture and art, the Upper Peninsula off of Lake Michigan because of its beautiful sights, and lastly right here in Detroit, because Detroit is thriving with so many new bars, restaurants and unique places to explore.