When should kids start being responsible for these 4 things?

"What's the Buzz" today is all about when should kids take on more and more responsibilities. With school just around the corner, we thought we would explore how the new school year can be a good time for kids to transition into a more responsible role at home. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on the panel today are: Mark Sobolewski, a local teacher, actor and comedian; Kerry Doman, a mom and the founder of the local family website, Little Guide Detroit; and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

We asked such questions like: When should a child be responsible for waking themselves up in the morning? How young is too young for chores? Should parents check and/or correct their child's homework? Finally, when should kids start making their lunches? We asked this question of our Facebook fans as well and Michelle Oliver came in with some of their more humorous answers.

