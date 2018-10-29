When should you stop trick-or-treating?

Everyone is buzzing about Halloween this week! Our What's The Buzz panel talks about trick-or-treating, costumes and more. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio on the panel today are: Lauren Crocker, from the "Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3WDVD; Kim Trent, a local writer and regent at Wayne State, and Jason Hall from RiDetroit.

First question: When are you too old to trick or treat? Trent was the first to jump in. She has a 10-year-old son, which she believes is near the cutoff age, and she asked him a leading question, "Jackson, you don't want to dress up for Halloween do you?" He responded by saying, "Are you trying to prematurely end my childhood?" Needless to say, Jackson will be going trick-or-treating this year. Hall believes the cut off is right before high school, about 13, while Crocker believes they should go as long as they want.

Next up: Can you go too far with the scary decorations? Crocker says her neighbor goes all out and she loves it, though it can occasionally cause trick-or-treaters to be disappointed when they arrive at her less elaborate door.

Kids and parents alike can put a lot of work into their costumes, so is it mean to ask, "What are you?" The general consensus of the panel was that you should ask, sometimes you may not be up to date on all the costumes kids want to wear. Trent says sometimes, she believes, the kids are trying to be obscure with their costumes so they want you to ask. She followed that up by saying it is all about how you ask.

To see what our viewers had to say about "How old is too old for trick or treating?" we brought in Michelle Oliver. She relayed that some said "never, as long as you wear a costume," where others had more strict rules. See all the comments below:

The final question posed to the group was: Do you give out candy based on how good the costume is? The panel all said they portioned out their candy based on a variety of things, top among them being how polite the kids were. How old the child is, and how good their costume was, also affected their candy handout, though to a lesser extent.

