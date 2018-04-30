Why you can't lie today

Today is National Honesty Day and What's The Buzz today is all about being honest! Our What's The Buzz panel joined us in studio, writer and Wayne State Regent Kim Trent, Lauren Crocker a member ot the team at the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, and Rabbi Dan Horwitz the founder of "The Well" which you can check out at http://www.meetyouatthewell.org/

Jason and Tati asked the panel questions like, when it comes to being honest, if you tell somebody the truth, but not the whole truth when they ask you something, are you being honest? The panel said it depends on the details, if you leave out big important details then it's lying.

They also asked about being completely honest on the first date and if that is okay. The panel seemed to think that you shouldn't tell everything about yourself and leaving some mystery is all about the dating process.

The group also discussed honesty when it comes to your friends and your kids!