Would you say something if you saw someone litter?

Today is Earth Day, but we know not everyone does what they can to take care of our environment and celebrate the Earth. We can even be guilty of it ourselves. So today, we are talking about when you say something and when you leave it alone when it comes to certain things. Joining hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr on the What's the Buzz Panel are Lauren Crocker, with "The Blaine Fowler Morning Show" on 96.3 WDVD, Jason Hall with RiDetroit, and Tony Frost, a local singer and entertainer.

First up: Would you say something or leave it alone if there isn't a place to recycle? Whether it be pop cans at a person's house or printer paper at work? Both Crocker and Hall said they would say something while Frost said he would leave it alone. He clarified by saying it depends on how you say something, he doesn't want to be angry or over-confrontational. Hall, on the other hand, said he would be that guy. "There's no reason not to do it," said Crocker.

Next up: Cities across the country are now charging if you want to have plastic bags at checkout at the grocery store. Some stores themselves are also jumping in on the trends. If there was an attempt to do this at your local store, would you say something or go along with the change? Carr jumped in saying the stores may want to look at changing their really long receipts before they try to take away plastic bags. Hall said as long as you are given the option to not use the plastic bags he is good. Frost agreed with Hall. "Things affect people when it affects their wallet," said Crocker. "If people have to pay for these plastic bags, maybe they'll stop using them."

Onto the next topic: If you see someone littering, would you say something or leave it alone? The group unanimously said they would say something, though some were willing to be more confrontational than others. "We love our city, let's keep it clean," said Hall. Amare mentioned that she gets extra annoyed when someone with out-of-state-plates litters, often saying to them, "Do you do this when you're at home?"

We also asked this question of our Live in the D Facebook fans and Michelle Oliver came in with what they said.

What's the Buzz airs every Monday on Live in the D. If you want your voice heard, join in on the conversation by commenting on the topic posted on the Live in the D Facebook page on Sunday afternoons.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.