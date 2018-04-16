Would you say something or leave it alone?

How do you handle certain situations, do you say something or do you leave it alone?

Blaine Fowler, the host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, author and motivational speaker Mimi Brown, and local singer and entertainer Tony Frost joined our 'What's The Buzz' panel to talk about this.

We played a fun game with the crew, asking them questions about certain situations and they had to decide if they would say something or leave it alone in that situation.

Some of the situations we asked included; what do you do if you are given food that does not taste good, would you say something to a friend that is always late, and what about that person with bad breath?

When asked about being served food that doesn't taste good, all three unanimously said that they would leave it alone and not speak up.