Where you can flip out in the D

Want to feel like a kid again or a ninja warrior? There's a local place where you can do just that and the people there will show you how.

At Phoenix Freerunning Academy in Livonia, you can learn how to flip, tumble and bounce off of walls when you practice parkour, an extreme sport focused on movement.

The academy has a bouncy floor, a warrior wall and a large foam pool where you can achieve your dream of being an Olympic gymnast.

Phoenix Freerunning Academy offers a flipping good time for people of all ages and classes for kids over the summer.