Where You Can Go This Weekend For Hot Food And A Cool Time

Downtown Campus Martius is the place to be this weekend for the Meridian Winter Blast presented by Quicken Loans. Besides the slide, the ice carvings, the ice skating, and music, one of the hottest things at this cool event is the food!

Chef Nelson Gonzalez from Calexico joined us in studio to talk about some of the delicious items they will have at the Winter Blast. Items like quesadillas, chips and salsa, tortilla soup, tacos, steak bowl, shrimp bowl, chicken bowl, churro donuts, and margaritas!

Campus Martius will be turned into a winter wonderland! You can also find activities like ice skating, the Meridian winter slide, skiing, snow boarding and more!

The Meridian Winter Blast runs from Friday, January 26th through Sunday, January 28th

It costs $3 for admission or you can bring in 3 cans of food to Chemical Bank to get a free entry!