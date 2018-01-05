Where You Can Have A Unique Shopping Experience In The D

A local pair has teamed up and launched a unique shopping experience here in the D. They are breathing new life into a former post office...where you'll find home decor created right on site. There are also all kinds of gifts, accessories, jewelry and handmade toys. Even classes and workshops to create your own handmade gifts.

Wayne Maki and Clare Fox Co-Owners of Post join us in the studio to tell why they offer such a unexpected shopping experience. They explained that they are the only store that they know of that has it's very own production facilities inside of the retail store.

They brought items like a handwoven pillows, hand screen printed tea towel, model airplanes, jewelry trays, and picture frames.

You can check out Post at their location:

14500 Kercheval, Detroit