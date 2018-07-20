Indulge in the flavors of Europe at Southgate's Hungarian Rhapsody

Are you "Hungary"? Live in the D's Michelle Oliver takes us to 'Dine in the D' at Hungarian Rhapsody in Southgate. The restaurant is celebrating 25 years of being open!

Chefs from this family-owned restaurant cook from scratch every day. They serve up delicious, authentic dishes like Hungarian Goulash and Chicken Paprikash with homemade dumplings and their desserts are amazing!

When you first walk inside, the artwork, the dolls and the tablecloths, which by the way are hand embroidered, will make you feel like you're in another country. It has that old world charm like you're going to a restaurant in a small Hungarian village.

Stephen Szatmari, the owner, is originally from Hungary and he joined us in studio to talk to us about the renovations and new things you can expect at the restaurant. Szatmari realized his dream of opening up a Hungarian restaurant in 1993. He and his family have a loyal following here and back home in Budapest, and the updates in the restaurant are making the dinning experience just that much better. The restaurant was completely remodeled with a new bar and banquet hall all while keeping the authentic look of the Hungarian culture and decor.

Check it out and see what you think.

Hungarian Rhapsody location:

14315 Northline Rd. Southgate, MI 48195

(734) 283-9622