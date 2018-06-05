Where you can meet The Miracles this weekend

They are a group still singing the hits you know and love. The Miracles, lead by Mark Scott, joined us in studio to play for us.

The group includes Mark Scoot, Damon Trice, Hassan Watkins and Paul McCaskill. We asked them what is it like to carry on a Motown legacy. Scott said "it is a historic and profound thing to go through", and to go through Scotts said they love to keep the legacy going and they do it in the name of bobby Rogers, who was part of the original Miracles group. Roger brought Scott into the group a little over a decade ago. Scott said he feels honored to live out the legacy.

Joan Belgrave will be opening for the Miracles along with Funk Brothers Tribute Band at Cobo Joes Saturday June 9th. Belgrave said The Miracles typically preform at large theaters and it isn't often when get to people get to see the group members up close. Well, this Saturday June 9th they will be at Cobo Joe's Smokehouse BBQ and Sports Bar.

You can groove to more Motown and celebrate our Motown history every Saturday at Cobo Joe's with The Funk Brothers Tribute Band.