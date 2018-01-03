Where You Can Shop Eat And Play In The D

2017 was a banner year for Detroit as the city was named time and again as a place to visit by leading travel sites and there are all kinds of places in the "D" to shop, eat and play that you might want to check out. We are joined by a few of the retailers who are part of the "Winter in Detroit" program made possible by Bedrock and Quicken Loans. The event features all kinds of pop-up markets downtown.

Tee Capel is the founder of Fly Behavior which has distinctly unique fashion. Capel showcases some dresses, statement legwear, faux fur vest and more. We also had some bling on the set from Isaac Hannosh an award-winning custom jeweler from Solari and Co. specializing in bridal jewelry and various jewelry designs trending this year. Last but not least we had Cynthia Davis of Cynt-Sation's Popcorn. She showcased her vegan and air-popped popcorn which includes vitamins and minerals and various amounts of flavors.

For more information on all these local companies go to www.WinterinDetroit.com going on until January 28th!