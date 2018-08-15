Where your pet can feel like a king this weekend

Get ready to step back in time to the olden days of yore! Our friends at the Michigan Renaissance Festival kick off their new season this weekend and the theme could make you and your pet feel like a king.

We welcomed John Wray and a couple of characters, Betsy McCabe as "Beatrix Bumble," the village beekeeper and Brian Stephenson, the "Jouster," and overall a great big tough guy.

This weekend the theme is the Royal Pet and Ale Fest and there will be so much to do! You and your dog are welcome to all of the fun activities that will be going on. There will be an ugly pet contest, pet costume contest, wiener dog races and more.

The Michigan Humane Society will be at the festival, and you are able to adopt an imaginary unicorn which will enter you into a drawing to win a royal bed for your pet.

There are a few new events at the festival including a battle axe pub where you can enter into an axe-throwing competition while you are enjoying craft beverages.

If you want to have a good time this weekend at the Royal Pet and Ale Fest, head on over to the Michigan Renaissance Festival, Saturday, August 18th and Sunday, August 19th from 10am to 7pm.

You can get half off admission to the festival just click here and for more information about the Michigan Renaissance Festival visit their website michrenfest.com

Earlier this week we had the Michigan Humane Society on the show. They will be at the festival Royal Pet and Ale Fest this weekend. To see more of how they will be involved click here