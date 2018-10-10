Which frozen pizza is the best?

We are celebrating National Pizza Month here at Live in the D all month long, and today, we checked out some frozen pizzas with a variety of "zah". Kila Peeples and Associate Producer Rachel Sweet joined Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio to make their top choices.
DiGiorno's take on Detroit-style pizza was sampled,as were Stouffer's French Bread pizza and Totino's pizza rolls. The favorite appeared to be Kroger's self-rising pepperoni pizza. It wasn't just that it tasted the best, but it was also more affordable.
We asked viewers what their favorite frozen pizza brand is. Besides DiGiorno, some favorites were California Pizza Kitchen, and Schwan's.