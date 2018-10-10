Which frozen pizza is the best?

We are celebrating National Pizza Month here at Live in the D all month long, and today, we checked out some frozen pizzas with a variety of "zah". Kila Peeples and Associate Producer Rachel Sweet joined Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio to make their top choices.

DiGiorno's take on Detroit-style pizza was sampled,as were Stouffer's French Bread pizza and Totino's pizza rolls. The favorite appeared to be Kroger's self-rising pepperoni pizza. It wasn't just that it tasted the best, but it was also more affordable.