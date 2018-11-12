Who's Next?: NBC's 'America's Got Talent' stops in Detroit to find contestants, maybe next winner

People from all over lined up before dawn in Detroit to possibly become the next winner of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) and win $1 million. Auditions were held at Cobo Center, and when doors opened at 8 a.m., lines formed and warm-ups began. Kila Peeples and Michelle Oliver were there to find out what the show is looking for when it comes to talent, and to scout who might be chosen to go to Hollywood to perform on the 'America's Got Talent' stage

First, Michelle spoke to Adam Davis, one of the producers with AGT, about what people who were auditioning should expect, and Davis said those auditioning have 90 seconds to show off their talents and impress the judges. He said they will not be performing in front of the celebrity judges, but if they are chosen, the next step is going to Hollywood and showing off their talents in front of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum.

Davis says the energy people were bringing to the stage was amazing. Just walking around the holding room, where people waited for their numbers to be called, were looking and sounding great. Some of the people auditioning showed off their talents before their turn was up, including a baton twirler, a steel-drum player and some dancers.

Doors are open for auditions until 7 p.m., and a valid ID is a must in order to audition.