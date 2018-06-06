The new supplement craze

Looking for the fountain of youth? Who isn't? Fitness expert Jody Treirweiler is here with a new supplement craze that some say can reduce wrinkles, banish cellulite, reduce joint pain and even help people lose weight!

Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body and is found in tissues, tendons, ligaments, skin, and in muscles. Science has proven that collagen can prevent bones loss, reduce joint pain, reduce wrinkles and more. There are plenty of different and easy ways to add collagen into your everyday diet and Jody showed us how. You can take Beauty Burst Collagen Soft Chews once a day and forget about the hassle of swallowing a large pill. Super Collagen is a powder-based supplement to add into coffee, tea or your choice of another hot beverage.. The powder is tasteless, how great is that? If you like to exercise, BCAA powder might be for you. You can add the powder to water and drink it during or post workout. It is full of power-packed benefits for the body. All of these supplements have been broken down, which make it easier on your body.

You can also get collagen into your body through the foods you eat. Some foods that have collagen in them are bone broth, jell-O and gelatin.

