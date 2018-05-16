Why you should put a red nose on

When comedians around the world come together for the same event you know there is going to be fun involved and all this fun is going to help benefit a special cause.

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Alum joined us live from Chicago. Bayer is partnering with M&M’s for Red Nose Day, Red Nose Day is a wonderful cause to help children living in poverty. You can support the cause by purchasing a red nose for a dollar at Walgreens and take a selfie to post on social media with the hashtag '#noseson.' There will also be a telethon on Thursday, May 24th on NBC sharing more about the event.

The comedian also talked about some of the new projects that she is working on. While not on Saturday Night Live anymore, you can catch her in her new movie Ibiza premiering on Netflix.