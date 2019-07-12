Wild Uber drivers and alligators hit the big screen this weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell stopped by the studio to chat with hosts, Tati Amare and Kim Degiulio about the new movies coming out this weekend.

"Crawl" (rated R) is about a girl who is attempting to find her dad during a hurricane evacuation. She soon finds out that alligators taken over the town as it floods from the hurricane.

"Stuber" (rated R) is an action-comedy staring Kumail Nanjiani as an Uber driver who picks up a police officer played by Dave Bautista. Bautista's character is in pursuit of a killer but Stuber is only concerned about keeping his 5-star Uber rating.

Greg also shared what he concsidered to be the most highly anticipated movies for the rest of the summer. The list includes "The Lion King", "Hobbs and Shaw", "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and "Rambo 5."

Greg also brought giveaways including an inflatable alligator and two Fandango movie passes to see "Crawl". To enter visit the Live in the D Facebook Page.

