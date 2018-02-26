It's Your Chance To Win A New Look For Your Home

This winter the floors in your home may have taken a beating or perhaps you're ready to give your home a fresh new look. Now you have the chance to change up the flooring in your home for free.

We are kicking off a very special giveaway: a $5,000 credit for new floors from Empire Today!

"Ryan The Empire Man" from our partners at Empire Today joined us in the studio to chat about the giveaway and all that Empire has to offer.

There are many different ways you can get that beautiful wood look in your home. Ryan showed us many of those ways including traditional hardwood, engineered hardwood, laminate, and wood-look tile.

For your chance to win $5,000 worth of flooring credit from Empire Today, go to our Live in the D Facebook page and enter. Contest rules are at http://clickondetroit.com.

To see more of what Empire offers and to schedule an appointment, visit their website http://empiretoday.com or call 800-588-2300.