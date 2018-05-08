Win a relaxing spa day for your mom!

All week we are paying tribute to the moms in our lives with special giveaways. The prizes pile up each day. Today we are adding to that prize with a gift from our friends at The Woodhouse Day Spa in Detroit. Spa Owner Cheryl Hudson and Massage Therapist Tracey Jackson joined us in the studio today to tell us more.

The Woodhouse Day Spa has been a staple in Detroit for over 11 years, and offers over 70 different services. Massage Therapist Jackson showed us a few of the massage techniques that they use at the spa. Jackson says that massage is important in our lives because it reduces stress, anxiety, calms the body, and tones the muscles.

The spa is offering tons of specials for Mother's Day including an open house, massage packages, and a promotion if you purchase $200 or more you will receive a $50 bonus gift card.

In honor of moms everywhere, we will be giving away a $125 gift card to The Woodhouse Day Spa in Detroit each day for the rest of the week! For your chance to win, go to our Live in the D Facebook page or the contests page at http://clickondetroit.com. Contest rules are posted there as well under the Seen On Four tab.

The Woodhouse Day Spa is located on Woodward Ave downtown. To see all the services the spa offers and to make an appointment visit their website http://detroit.woodhouse.com.