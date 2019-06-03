Winners of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit said this about their victories

We had some big winners in the studio Monday to celebrate victories in Detroit. Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon, the winners of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit over the weekend at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, talked to us about their winning experience.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is the only time of year Indy car drivers compete in a doubleheader.

"It was definitely tricky conditions I think we saw this weekend, especially on Saturday's race," said Dixon "It was also slightly shorter because of the rain. I did not make to much out of it. I did maybe 10 laps of it before I crashed.

Newgarden won the race Saturday, "Specifically for team Penske, this is our backyard. We take a lot of pride coming here and being successful hopefully," said Newgarden. "We want to show well in our backyard, so we put a lot of emphasis on our offseason to try and be fast in Detroit."

Newgarden also added that the win Saturday goes a long way, in helping them with overall points and that they need to keep up similar successes until the finish.

However, Dixon came back and ended on top Sunday, making it his third win on Belle Isle. "It was fantastic for the team to get that redemption and come back and get our first win of the year," said Dixon.

Dixon also got a special gift from the Queen of England before the race.: He made the queen's honor list. "It is definitely very special, honored and humbled to make the queen's honor list," said Dixon.