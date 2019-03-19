With blind auditions for 'The Voice' over, Beth Griffith-Manley looks at the next round

Beth Griffith-Manley continues to do Detroit proud with her performance on "The Voice." Now that blind auditions are over, she talks about what going forward is going to look like, how she got to where she is and why she chose Team Kelly.

Beth almost wasn't on The Voice at all.

As she explained, there are two parts to getting on the show. Of course there's the audtion, but you can either go to an open audition or be called to audition by the producers. Beth said she was blessed when the producers called her to audition, but she had to turn them down the first time.

Her mother had become seriously ill, and Beth didn't feel that she could leave her to be on the show. Fortunately, the producers agreed to check back later, and when they did, things had turned around at home. Beth's mother had made a recovery, and so Beth was able to take advantage of that second opportunity which landed her on "The Voice."

During her audition, Beth had two judges turn for her. The first was John Legend, and the second was Kelly Clarkson. People ask her all the time why she didn't go with John Legend. The answer has nothing to do with liking John (who she thinks is wonderful) and everything to do with connection. "Her range. The raspe in her voice. She's won the competition before," said Beth. "She's an amazing singer and she knows the journey." Beth added that Clarkson sings the closest to her and can understand her strengths and weaknessses as a performer better than anyone else could.

Beth plans to learn everything she can from Clarkson to make herself the best performer she can be.

See Beth Griffith-Manley's performance in the Battle Rounds on "The Voice," Monday at 8 p.m. on Local 4.