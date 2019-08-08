Iconic Festival Fashions To Wear Now

Whether you call it groovy or flower power, the fashion trends of the late 1960s and early '70s are getting a reboot with the upcoming 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the music festival that attracted more than 400,000 people to a New York farm in 1969. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined us Thursday to give us a look at the trends that were born there and that continue to influence fashion.

Jordan said that some of the style cues with the hippies were floppy hats, paisley prints, pearls, sandals and fringe. He also brought jeans. "You have to have flare jeans, no skinny jeans. Flares are really cool," Jordan said.

Jordan brought two models with him. The first had on a bohemian-inspired look. He called the look "elevated hippie chic." The second model had on a mixed denim outfit. "You don't want to look like a hippie from Woodstock. You just want to embrace all of those very cool style elements and then interpret them in a way that is relevant for 2019 and 2020," Jordan said.

All of the clothing and accessories Jordan brought are from Macy's.