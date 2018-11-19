Fitness playgrounds are coming to Detroit

When you hear the word exercise, do you think, "ugh, it's so boring!!"? Well there are new fitness playgrounds coming to the D. Edge Fitness Club will provide a twist to traditional workouts that will make you excited to exercise.

Laura Altieri, a trainer with Edge Fitness Clubs, joined Tait Amare and Jason Carr to discuss how these gyms are different from other places. Altieri says Edge Fitness provide high value at a low cost, offering all of the classes and amenities a person could want including Zumba classes and Edge Kids Fitness, where children can enjoy their own gym while their parents work out. There's even a Ex-cinema, a room with a movie screen and workout equipment instead of chairs

Altieri also showed Carr and Amare, along with Kila Peeples, some of the exercises taught at Edge Fitness Clubs. From burpees to squat jacks, Edge Fitness Clubs offer traditional workouts in a new, cutting-edge facility.

