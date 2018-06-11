Would you rather meet your ancestors or descendants?

Would you rather meet your ancestors or your descendants? Live in the D's Tati Amare went to the RiverWalk to see what the people of Detroit had to say. There was a fairly even spread of both answers, with a slight lean toward ancestors. Many people said they wanted to learn things from their ancestors and ask what it was like to live in the past. Those who wanted to meet their descendants were interested in seeing what bits of wisdom and tradition survived generation to generation. Which would you rather meet?

