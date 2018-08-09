Imagine being able to sample from over 100 wines at a single event. To get the best experience you need the right strategy.

It's happening at the 13th annual Wyandotte Wine Crawl Heather Wright, from Modern Craft Wine in Wyandotte, brought a vast selection of wines to Live in the D to show a sample of what will be available at the event.

Wright even put a different spin on a mimosa by mixing orange juice and grapefruit wine instead of champagne.

With a ticket to the event, you will get a glass and 14 drink tickets, music and even access to a party inside Modern Craft Wine.