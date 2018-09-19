Yee-haw!! Cattle Baron's Ball set for this weekend

There will be cowboys and cowgirls roaming around Metro Detroit this weekend, and it's all to support a very wonderful and important cause. It's the American Cancer Society's Annual Cattle Baron's Ball, and not only will there be Stetsons and boots, but also a few familiar faces from Local 4.

Joining Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio Wednesday was Amanda Bosherz, Will Smith and Jennifer Nagy, of the American Cancer Society, to talk about the event. They all wore Southwestern chic attire, which is the type of clothing one will see at the ball.

There will be a silent auction that will feature 200 items. It will be open to everyone including people online. The auction will feature Western-themed items as well as trips, sports packages and even a smoker to make your own western inspired meals from home.

There will also be representatives from Local 4 at the event. Kimberly Gill will be the master of ceremonies, and Devin Scillian will be performing as well. The ball is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and more info can be found at their website. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the event will go directly to the American Cancer Society.