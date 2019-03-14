How you can eat at 14 of Detroit's best restaurants and help charities at the same time!

Mitch Albom is an award-winning journalist and Detroit philanthropist, and now, he has a special dinner invitation for you. He joined host Tati Amare on set to discuss his event that combines good food with good actions, Eat Detroit.

Mitch said he is always looking for fun new ways to raise money for charities and when a chef friend of his took him to an event called Dine and Dash in Washington he knew he wanted to bring that concept to Detroit.

On one night, June 19th, 14 of the top restaurants open just for the Eat Detroit event, everyone gets a wristband and you can walk between the places, sampling all of their food over the course of three and a half hours. Drinks and food are all included in the price for the wristband. You can walk, or they provide rides between the restaurants.

Participating restaurants include: Prime and Proper, Townhouse Detroit, Vertical Detroit, Roast, Grey Ghost, Parc, Chili Mustard Onions, She Wolf, La Feria, La Lanterna, Central Kitchen and Bar, Mootz Pizzeria, Vicente's Cuban Cuisine, and if you purchase the special VIP ticket you get a pre-reception at the new Shinola Hotel with food from their San Morello restaurant. The VIP ticket will also include an after-party in the atrium of 1 Campus Martius where the Detroit Water Ice Factory will provide dessert. Tickets will be $100 for standard admission, and they will only sell 900 tickets total. Tickets are on sale now.

Art Van is sponsoring this event which will help SAY Detroit. SAY Detroit is Mitch Albom's charity and they help a variety of initiatives from a clinic for homeless children, to their working homes for working families project.