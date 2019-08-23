You can find vintage and customized art at this artist market in Clawson

Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon and Lulu joined host, Jason Carr to talk about the store's upcoming event.

Leon and Lulu is holding its Annual Fall Artist Market August 24th and 25th. Nearly two dozen local artists will bring various types of art for your home or gifts for family and friends. Vintage glass candles, wall art, bamboo tie dye socks, and bar decor are just some items you can purchase at the event.

The store also has a bar so you can sip as you shop at the market.

Leon and Lulu is located at 96 W 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017.

