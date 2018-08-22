Hang out with baby animals at the Indian Creek Zoo this weekend

There is a one-of-a-kind experience south of the city where you can see exotic animals up close. It's the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville. The Zoo is down near the Ohio border and is home to zebras, giraffes, monkeys, camels and so much more.This zoo allows you to get a little closer than you're able to at other zoos.

Owner of Indian Creek Zoo Joey Garvericka and Zak Keeler, with Even Keel Exotics, joined us in the studio along with little furry friends to tell us about an event coming up.

Garvericka brought in a baby albino wallaby named Sugar and said there are 35 different types of kangaroos and Sugar is one of them. Keeler brought in a 1-month-old African crested porcupine named Penelope, saying this particular porcupine is one of the largest rodents in the world. Their quills can reach up to 12 to 18 inches in length.

The Indian Creek Zoo has a special event happening with baby animals from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25. At the zoo, you can get up close and personal with goats, sheep, alpacas, kangaroos, wolves and even a donkey.