You can see the iconic Broadway musical "Rent" right here in the D

Twenty years ago "Rent," a story about a group of seven struggling artists, first hit the stage in New York City. Now the show is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. "Rent" is considered a show that forever changed the landscape of American theater.

Lyndie Moe, who plays Maureen Johnson, and Lencia Kebede, who plays Joanne Jefferson, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in the studio to tell us what is it like to be a part of the iconic musical. Moe said that they wake up every day happy to be a part of this experience.

"Rent" is one of those shows that defined a decade, like "Wicked" and "Hamilton." Johnson said, "It's kind of like the precedent for the more contemporary musical theater style, whether it be the music style influenced or the content, which is very liberal and progressive. Those are things that make us feel very proud to have a show like this."

Carr asked how the 20th anniversary musical is different for this generation. Moe said, "I feel that the message is timeless. You can hear the story, regardless of any time period whatsoever."

"Rent" is playing at the Fisher Theater now until Jan. 20. Tickets start at $39. You can also get a special $20 rush ticket for certain performances. Just search Broadway in Detroit for more information.