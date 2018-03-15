You Can't Beat "Stomp"

For the past 20 years the show "Stomp" has fascinated crowds across the world. In fact more than 24 million people have seen the show and they invaded the WDIV studio today.

Stomp performers Ivan Salazar, Jonathon Elkins, Krystal Renee, and Stephen Weiss rummaged through our closets and cabinets to find pots, pans, a vacuum cleaner, trash cans, and other random stuff to drum on and put on a great performance.

One of the members is a Metro Detroit native. Jonathon Elkins is originally from Ferndale and he is excited to be back to play a show in Detroit.

They are performing at the Fox Theater downtown Detroit Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th. For tickets and information you can visit Stomp's website.