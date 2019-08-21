You can't fly through the Michigan Renaissance Festival without seeing this

This article is sponsored by Michigan Renaissance Festival

Will Lubrano (Royal Falconer) brought along his owl and Danielle Dupont (Madame Who) brought her raven to show host Jason Carr the giant birds they will have in their Michigan Renaissance Festival show.

The birds are part of a special event called, The Hawk Walk which allows people to go through the grounds of the festival with the birds, learn about birds of prey and even hold them.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is taking place in Holly, Michigan every weekend and Labor Day until September 29th from 10am to 7pm. Each weekend has a new theme for you to dress up for and explore.

Tickets are available on the official website, michrenfest.com

