You don't have to get wet to have fun at Kalahari!

From exhilarating zip lines to a whole other dimension, our friends at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, Ohio know how to keep you entertained, even if you are not in the water. In fact, before you even enter the water park, you have to pass through one of their main attractions, the Big Game Arcade Room.

The room is filled wall-to-wall with arcade games, including classics like ski ball, and the latest and greatest games as well. They also offer mini bowling, mini golf, and laser tag all in that same area. Their newest addition to the area is a two-part escape room, The Desert of Time and Planet Obscura. The whole escape puts you on a mission to collect an artifact from outer space (Desert of Time), and then safely leave the alien planet and get back to Earth (Planet Obscura).

The Big Game Arcade Room also has two different virtual reality games that really immerse you in a whole other dimension with VR goggles and hand sensors. You can also see a movie there, but this isn't your average theater, it is a 7-D motion theater. It is essentially a 3-D movie that combines with full motion seats, wind, sound, and gaming to create a fun interactive experience for the whole family.

For some quieter play for the little ones, Kalahari has an Adventurers Club, which has daily arts and crafts. Kids can do anything from decorating cookies to making slime. Activities and events occur daily between 9 am and 5 pm.

The splash free fun, however, doesn't end indoors. Outside they have their Safari Outdoor Adventure Park that has two different rock climbing areas and a high ropes course. You can also soar through the air over their entire outdoor waterpark area on their ziplines. They run 60 feet high between 4 tours placed on the corners of the park. There is also a mini train called the Rhino express for the little ones.

So if you don't feel like getting wet, or if you want to dry off by sailing up in the air, Kalahari Resort has something fun for you.

To see more of what Kalahari Resorts offers, including their special packages, and to make your family reservation, visit their website at kalahariresorts.com.

This article is sponsored by our friends at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.