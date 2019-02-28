You don't have to wait for summer to get those cottage-living vibes!

If you're ready to say goodbye to winter and hello to Michigan's fabulous spring and summer seasons at the lake, then you might want to head over to Novi this weekend. Our friends at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show have all kinds of ideas to make those dreams of enjoying time at the family cottage come true. Dawn Baker joined hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to tell us more about the event which runs from February 28 to March 3.

They will have a variety of displays and vendors at the show, and some of the things they will be showing off are toys for the lake. Baker showed us a wakeboard that you can go behind a boat with and surf the wake. If you need a boat, there will be boats at the show as well. There are also paddleboards, kayaks, and several inflatable toys. Some of the water toys are state-of-the-art like a roll-up paddle board.

In terms of inside the cottage, there will be several displays of cottage-living decor, including a Cottage Art Show component which will allow you to find some one-of-a-kind pieces. Plus, you will be able to meet the artists that created the pieces. There is also a lakefront market place that will have wearable items as well as some more fun decor pieces. Seminars and knowledgeable exhibitors will be at the show as well to teach you how to make some of the stuff you might see at the show.

For more information on the show hours, tickets, seminars, and anything else visit novicottageshow.com.

