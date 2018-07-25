You have to try these 3 different fried chickens!

When you think of fried chicken you probably picture the classic southern style dish with a breaded crispy skin and juicy meat on the inside, but that is just one way to do it. Live in the D's Michelle Oliver and Kila Peeples found a bunch of different and extremely tasty ways people are frying up chicken in the D. Here are the places they went:

Seoul Street - 1171 Plymouth Rd. Ann Arbor

This place has Korean fried chicken, and if you've never had Korean fried chicken before, this is an excellent place to try it! The chicken is double fried creating a super light and crispy skin that is then brushed with one of two sauces: soy garlic or hot and spicy. This was so good, Kila and Michelle almost didn't leave.

Ma Lou's - 15 W Michigan Ave. Ypsilanti

This is your spot to get Nashville hot chicken in the D. The cooks brine their chicken before dousing it in a wet and dry dredge to get a nice, flaky skin with a juicy inside. They have a variety of spice levels from your classic southern (no spice) to their extra spicy one which, as Michelle puts it "hits you in the back of the throat."

Maty's African Cuisine- 21611 Grand River Ave. Detroit

Here they serve a Senegalese take on fried chicken. They take a whole chicken, which they first boil in water and their magic sauce, then they deep fry it, and finally it is dunked in the magic sauce again and grilled. This creates an incredibly tender, melt-in-your-mouth chicken that is richly flavored by their tangy mustard based sauce. The chicken is served whole.

