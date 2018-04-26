You may need nerves of steel to ride this roller coaster!

Jason Carr took on a new world record breaking roller coaster today, the Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point! Carr joined us live from Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio to tell us all about the experience.

Carr rode the coaster first thing this morning with our Michelle Oliver, and said it was so much fun. The roller coaster is the world's tallest and fastest hyper-hybrid, with a 205 foot tall drop at 74 miles per hour.

You can check out the new coaster yourself when Cedar Point opens for the season in May 2018, and we are giving you a chance to ride it and experience everything else at Cedar Point for free!

For your chance to win 4 tickets to Cedar Point, go to our Live in the D Facebook Page or to the contests page at http://clickondetroit.com. Contest rules are posted there too.