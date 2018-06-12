You may recognize this lead singer's famous father

This weekend you'll have a chance to hear some of the best musicians in Detroit come together for one event celebrating the music of the city.

It's Detroit Music Weekend, and it will feature the Jackson 5, who will be honored at the event. We were joined by one of the groups playing at Detroit Music weekend and you may recognize the lead singer's famous father, Jeff Daniels.

Ben Daniels, of The Ben Daniels Band said he was influenced by blues music and then the sound of rock and roll. During his childhood he said his dad helped him learn five cords and inspired him to continue playing. Both Ben and Jeff Daniels will be playing together this weekend with the band which is expected to play some blues and will be a great show.

The album the group released a few years ago featured many different genres. The Ben Daniels Band has a new album in the works and will mostly focus on one genre.

This is a great event that is open to the public. It is all starts this Friday,June 15th, and last through Sunday, June 17th.