You won't believe this guy's transformation!

Meet Kyle Urbin, a local man who agreed to a makeover live on Live In The D. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan said, he's going "from Woodstock to Hollywood!" Kyle had been wanting to cut and donate his hair to Wigs for Kids, and when Erik Miller, the owner of Untied on Woodward in Birmingham, heard he volunteered to style Kyle. Dan Gagnon with Shear Collective in Farmington Hills came in to cut back Kyle's flowing hair and beard. This dynamic duo worked together to completely transform Kyle, much to his girlfriend's excitement. Watch the video to see the makeover!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.