You Won't Believe What These Kids Are Making

It's no secret the D is full of young talent, and we are constantly surprised at what kids in our area are accomplishing. These young entrepreneurs we had in the studio today are something special as well. They all own their own business and they're coming together at Tech Town this weekend.

Lois Bingham, the President of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Detroit Alumnae Chapter joined us today to talk about the Children's Business Fair.

The Children's Business Fair is March 17 at Tech Town. The fair will have over 23 entrepreneurs under the age of 18 who will be promoting their businesses. The event is free to the public.

Bingham put out a call on social media to find these youth entrepreneurs. The result was astounding, with 23 kids wanting to participate.

A few of those 23 joined us in the studio today to show us what their businesses are all about.

12-year-old Aniya Floyd owns her business called A's Scrub and Rub. She makes all natural body butters and body scrubs.

14-year-old Cecile Boynton own's Kraftabulous Kreations, which makes handmade purses, bags, bracelets, and more.

10-year-old Ariana Sampson and 7-year-old Daniel Sampson together own Sweet Confections, a baked goods business.

The Children's Business Fair is March 17 at Tech Town in Detroit from 11:00am - 2:00 pm.