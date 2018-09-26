How you can workout your dog's mind!

All week long we've been celebrating national dog week and Wednesday Jason Carr and Tati Amare were joined by Rachel Sheridan, Jaclyn Martini and three furry friends of Camp Bow Wow in St. Clair Shores to talk about ways you can truly show your pet you care.

They brought along multiple toys that the camp has to offer. One toy hides treats and makes the dog work to find them underneath the toy. You can make your own by placing treats in a cupcake pan and covering them up with tennis balls.

Martini says mental stimulation for dogs is just as important as physical activity.

Camp Bow Wow helps give the dog owners' peace of mind through its boarding and day care. They also offer training and enrichment programs.

Camp Bow Wow is in St. Claire Shores, You can visit its website for more information.