Your furry friend can be in the running for Michigan's most adorable pet

The search is on for Michigan's most adorable pet. It's a photo contest, and you can enter your furry loved ones. Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, was with us Tuesday morning to talk about the contest.

"We have been running this photo contest for many years," said Chrisman. "It allows folks to submit photos of their favorite pets."

To enter you can submit a photo until 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 31. Your pet may appear in the Michigan Humane Society calendar. Each vote is $1, and you can donate as much as you would like.

It can be any pet, not just your cat or dog. "It can be your favorite bird, an iguana, any of your companion animals can be featured," said Chrisman. "If you want, you can submit all of them."

She also brought with her an adorable puppy that needs a home. Our friend Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts Tuesday's pet.

The puppy's name is Libby. She came into the shelter with an injury on July 5, and she has proven herself to be a strong lady. Libby is four months old.

"She would love a family that is willing to be active with her," said Chrisman. "She loves to run, jump and play. If you put her in a pile of toys, she is the happiest puppy."

Last week's pet of the week, Lazeez, was that soft, fluffy kitten who loved to snuggle. She has been adopted, and The Mike Morse Law Firm paid her standard adoption fee.

The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal help. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com, or call 855 MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.